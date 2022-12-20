Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC Purchases 3,745 Shares of Golden Ocean Group Limited (NASDAQ:GOGL)

Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in Golden Ocean Group Limited (NASDAQ:GOGL – Get Rating) by 21.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,513 shares of the shipping company’s stock after buying an additional 3,745 shares during the period. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Golden Ocean Group were worth $181,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Golden Ocean Group by 116.5% in the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 46,106 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $537,000 after buying an additional 24,813 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Golden Ocean Group by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 22,323 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 1,587 shares in the last quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Golden Ocean Group by 48.7% during the 2nd quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 73,307 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $853,000 after purchasing an additional 23,995 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Golden Ocean Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $332,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in Golden Ocean Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $227,000. 38.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Golden Ocean Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GOGL opened at $8.50 on Tuesday. Golden Ocean Group Limited has a twelve month low of $7.24 and a twelve month high of $16.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.90. The company has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Golden Ocean Group Cuts Dividend

Golden Ocean Group ( NASDAQ:GOGL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The shipping company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter. Golden Ocean Group had a return on equity of 29.95% and a net margin of 47.96%. The firm had revenue of $195.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $181.50 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Golden Ocean Group Limited will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 28th were paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 25th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 16.47%. Golden Ocean Group’s payout ratio is presently 47.30%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on GOGL shares. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Golden Ocean Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $14.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, September 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on Golden Ocean Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Golden Ocean Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Golden Ocean Group Limited, a shipping company, owns and operates a fleet of dry bulk vessels comprising Newcastlemax, Capesize, Panamax, and Ultramax vessels worldwide. It owns and operates dry bulk vessels in the spot and time charter markets. The company transports bulk commodities, such as ores, coal, grains, and fertilizers.

See Also

