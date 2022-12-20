Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC Sells 7,000 Shares of SIGA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGA)

Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC lowered its stake in SIGA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGA – Get Rating) by 41.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,000 shares during the quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in SIGA Technologies were worth $91,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kempen Capital Management N.V. boosted its holdings in SIGA Technologies by 19.5% in the first quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 1,376,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,763,000 after purchasing an additional 224,423 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in SIGA Technologies by 1.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,064,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,545,000 after purchasing an additional 17,145 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in SIGA Technologies by 4.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 952,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,755,000 after purchasing an additional 44,801 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in SIGA Technologies by 2.7% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 447,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,182,000 after purchasing an additional 11,622 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in SIGA Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $3,782,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.55% of the company’s stock.

SIGA Technologies Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of SIGA stock opened at $7.63 on Tuesday. SIGA Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.84 and a 12-month high of $26.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.87 and its 200 day moving average is $12.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $557.17 million, a P/E ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 0.72.

About SIGA Technologies

SIGA Technologies, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the health security and infectious disease markets in the United States. Its lead product is TPOXX, an oral formulation antiviral drug for the treatment of human smallpox disease caused by variola virus. SIGA Technologies, Inc has a strategic partnership with Cipla Therapeutics to deliver sustained innovation and access to antibacterial drugs primarily against biothreats.

