Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC Sells 872 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Get Rating) by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,751 shares of the company’s stock after selling 872 shares during the quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $234,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Key Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 193.9% in the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Cribstone Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at $35,000.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Stock Down 1.1 %

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $66.69 on Tuesday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $60.73 and a 1-year high of $83.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $67.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.97.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

