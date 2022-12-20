Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC Takes $203,000 Position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DEGet Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 561 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in Deere & Company by 13.5% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 19,222 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,756,000 after buying an additional 2,291 shares during the last quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC bought a new position in Deere & Company during the first quarter worth $349,000. Hoylecohen LLC raised its stake in Deere & Company by 9.1% during the second quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 4,549 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,362,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. raised its stake in Deere & Company by 1.3% during the first quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. now owns 38,870 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,149,000 after buying an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TownSquare Capital LLC raised its stake in Deere & Company by 32.7% during the second quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 2,620 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $785,000 after buying an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.34% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company Stock Performance

Shares of DE stock opened at $432.67 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $130.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.98. Deere & Company has a 52 week low of $283.81 and a 52 week high of $448.40. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $408.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $364.16.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DEGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 23rd. The industrial products company reported $7.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.08 by $0.36. Deere & Company had a net margin of 13.56% and a return on equity of 37.52%. The business had revenue of $14.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.64 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 27.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Deere & Company Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. This is a positive change from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is 19.37%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on DE shares. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $444.00 to $478.00 in a research note on Friday, November 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $365.00 to $374.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $447.00 to $582.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $415.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $420.00 to $462.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 28th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $459.05.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Ryan D. Campbell sold 11,429 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $439.69, for a total value of $5,025,217.01. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,780,604.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Cory J. Reed sold 2,034 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $401.75, for a total transaction of $817,159.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 30,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,432,555.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ryan D. Campbell sold 11,429 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $439.69, for a total transaction of $5,025,217.01. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,780,604.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,339 shares of company stock valued at $13,872,361 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

About Deere & Company

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

