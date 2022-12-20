OpGen (NASDAQ:OPGN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of OpGen (NASDAQ:OPGN – Get Rating) in a research report released on Monday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the medical research company’s stock.

OpGen Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:OPGN opened at $0.13 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. OpGen has a 52-week low of $0.12 and a 52-week high of $1.21. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $7.04 million, a P/E ratio of -0.14 and a beta of -0.22.

Institutional Trading of OpGen

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new position in OpGen in the third quarter valued at $1,517,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in OpGen by 39.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,877,597 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $537,000 after acquiring an additional 534,960 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in OpGen during the first quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in OpGen by 571.0% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 100,773 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 85,754 shares during the last quarter. 7.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OpGen Company Profile

OpGen, Inc, a precision medicine company, engages in developing and commercializing molecular microbiology solutions in the United States and internationally. Its product portfolio includes Acuitas AMR Gene Panel, an in vitro diagnostic (IVD) test for the detection and identification of various bacterial nucleic acids and genetic determinants of antimicrobial resistance (AMR) from bacterial colonies isolated from any specimen, as well as Curetis CE-IVD-marked polymerase chain reaction-based SARS-CoV-2 test kits.

