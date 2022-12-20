OptiNose (NASDAQ:OPTN) and Genmab A/S (OTCMKTS:GNMSF) Critical Analysis

OptiNose (NASDAQ:OPTN – Get Rating) and Genmab A/S (OTCMKTS:GNMSF – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares OptiNose and Genmab A/S’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get OptiNose alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio OptiNose $74.65 million 1.90 -$82.30 million ($0.95) -1.79 Genmab A/S $1.35 billion 20.67 $478.57 million $12.13 35.17

Genmab A/S has higher revenue and earnings than OptiNose. OptiNose is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Genmab A/S, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Analyst Ratings

OptiNose has a beta of -0.22, meaning that its share price is 122% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Genmab A/S has a beta of 0.9, meaning that its share price is 10% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for OptiNose and Genmab A/S, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score OptiNose 0 0 2 0 3.00 Genmab A/S 0 0 0 0 N/A

OptiNose presently has a consensus price target of $4.67, suggesting a potential upside of 174.51%. Given OptiNose’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe OptiNose is more favorable than Genmab A/S.

Profitability

This table compares OptiNose and Genmab A/S’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets OptiNose -96.64% N/A -57.05% Genmab A/S 46.32% 22.78% 20.33%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

44.7% of OptiNose shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Genmab A/S shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.8% of OptiNose shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.5% of Genmab A/S shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Genmab A/S beats OptiNose on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About OptiNose

(Get Rating)

OptiNose, Inc. operates as a pharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development and commercialization of products for patients treated by ear, nose, throat, and allergy specialists. Its products include the XHANCE and ONZETRA Xsail. The company was founded by Per Gisle Djupesland and Helena Kyttari Djupesland in October 2000 and is headquartered in Yardley, PA.

About Genmab A/S

(Get Rating)

Genmab A/S develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); teprotumumab for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; ofatumurnab, a human monoclonal antibody to treat chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) and multiple sclerosis; and Amivantamab for advanced or metastatic gastric or esophageal cancer and NSCLC. Its products include daratumumab to treat MM, non-MM blood cancers, and AL amyloidosis; GEN1047; tisotumab vedotin for treating cervical, ovarian, and solid cancers; DuoBody-PD-L1x4-1BB, and DuoBody-CD40x4-1BB for treating solid tumors; Epcoritamab for relapsed/refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma and chronic lymphocytic leukemia; and HexaBody-CD38 and DuoHexaBody-CD37 for treating hematological malignancies. The company's also develops products, which is in Phase 2 comprise Teclistamab for vaso-occlusive crises; Camidanlumab tesirine to treat hodgkin lymphoma and solid tumors; JNJ-64007957 and JNJ-64407564 to treat MM; PRV-015 for treating celiac disease; Mim8 for treating haemophilia A; and Lu AF82422 for treating multiple system atrophy disease. In addition, it has approximately 20 active pre-clinical programs. The company has a commercial license and collaboration agreement with Seagen Inc. to co-develop tisotumab vedotin. It also has a collaboration agreement with CureVac AG for the research and development of differentiated mRNA-based antibody products; AbbVie for the development of epcoritamab; and collaborations with BioNTech, Janssen, Novo Nordisk A/S, BliNK Biomedical SAS, and Bolt Biotherapeutics, Inc. Genmab A/S was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark.

Receive News & Ratings for OptiNose Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OptiNose and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.