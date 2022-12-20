Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Bought by Exeter Financial LLC

Exeter Financial LLC increased its position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 42,919 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,056 shares during the period. Oracle makes up about 1.5% of Exeter Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Exeter Financial LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $2,622,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ORCL. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle in the third quarter valued at $29,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in Oracle in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its holdings in shares of Oracle by 2,499.3% during the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 14,504 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 13,946 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oracle in the second quarter valued at approximately $67,000. 41.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ORCL. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Oracle from $98.00 to $96.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Credit Suisse Group set a $115.00 price objective on Oracle in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. UBS Group set a $75.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Oracle from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Oracle from $78.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.08.

In related news, insider Edward Screven sold 200,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total value of $14,980,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,543,033 shares in the company, valued at $190,473,171.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 90,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.08, for a total transaction of $7,207,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 82,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,615,168.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Edward Screven sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total value of $14,980,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,543,033 shares in the company, valued at $190,473,171.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 690,000 shares of company stock worth $54,987,200. 43.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ORCL opened at $80.50 on Tuesday. Oracle Co. has a one year low of $60.78 and a one year high of $96.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $76.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.50. The company has a market capitalization of $217.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.03.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, December 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $12.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.01 billion. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 161.07% and a net margin of 13.15%. The business’s revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.21 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 9th. Oracle’s payout ratio is currently 60.95%.

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

