Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR – Get Rating) in a report released on Sunday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the insurance provider’s stock.
Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Oxbridge Re from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st.
Oxbridge Re Price Performance
Oxbridge Re stock opened at $1.42 on Friday. Oxbridge Re has a 12-month low of $1.36 and a 12-month high of $7.13. The company has a market capitalization of $8.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.88 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.68.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Oxbridge Re Company Profile
Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides specialty property and casualty reinsurance solutions. It underwrites reinsurance contracts primarily for property and casualty insurance companies in the Gulf Coast region of the United States. The company distributes its products and solutions through reinsurance brokers.
