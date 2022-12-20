Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 105 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,727 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $407,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gould Capital LLC acquired a new position in Netflix during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Tevis Investment Management grew its holdings in Netflix by 133.3% during the 2nd quarter. Tevis Investment Management now owns 175 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Avondale Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 483.3% in the 2nd quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 175 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Urban Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Netflix in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 20,000.0% during the second quarter. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd now owns 201 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.52% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NFLX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $370.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Societe Generale boosted their target price on Netflix from $170.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Netflix from $215.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Netflix from $170.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Netflix from $325.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Netflix currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $321.13.

Netflix Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NFLX opened at $288.30 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $284.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $238.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Netflix, Inc. has a one year low of $162.71 and a one year high of $620.61. The company has a market cap of $128.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.29.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.99. The company had revenue of $7.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.84 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 27.64% and a net margin of 16.03%. Netflix’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.19 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Netflix



Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

