Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO)

Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO – Get Rating) by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,602 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,444 shares during the period. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in NIO were worth $230,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in NIO by 229.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 17,768,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,941,000 after buying an additional 12,367,300 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in NIO by 9.0% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 96,731,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,101,001,000 after purchasing an additional 7,980,518 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in NIO by 151,311.5% during the second quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 2,919,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,405,000 after purchasing an additional 2,917,286 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in NIO by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,061,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,032,737,000 after buying an additional 2,271,730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP lifted its holdings in shares of NIO by 73.5% during the 1st quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 5,323,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,060,000 after acquiring an additional 2,255,282 shares during the last quarter. 31.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NIO opened at $11.06 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.46 billion, a PE ratio of -11.06 and a beta of 1.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.68. Nio Inc – has a 52-week low of $8.38 and a 52-week high of $33.80.

NIO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho reduced their target price on NIO from $34.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays decreased their price objective on NIO from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of NIO from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $11.27 price objective (down from $42.30) on shares of NIO in a report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of NIO from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $32.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.65.

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

