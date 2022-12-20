Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 8,463 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 323 shares during the quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $575,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Southern by 6.8% during the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 29,925 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,915 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Southern by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 21,902 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,562,000 after buying an additional 3,764 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC grew its position in shares of Southern by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 19,368 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,381,000 after buying an additional 3,225 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Southern by 23.2% during the second quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 7,729 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $551,000 after buying an additional 1,458 shares during the period. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Southern by 4.0% during the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,763 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,288,000 after acquiring an additional 679 shares in the last quarter. 62.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Southern in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Southern from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Southern to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Southern from $70.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Southern from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $63.00 to $59.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.92.

Insider Transactions at Southern

Southern Stock Down 0.7 %

In related news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.52, for a total transaction of $935,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 115,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,438,123.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Southern news, EVP Martin Bernard Davis sold 1,475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.35, for a total transaction of $100,816.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 38,441 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,627,442.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.52, for a total transaction of $935,540.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,438,123.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,025 shares of company stock worth $1,237,046. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

SO stock opened at $68.91 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $66.11 and a 200 day moving average of $71.19. The firm has a market cap of $75.02 billion, a PE ratio of 21.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 0.51. The Southern Company has a twelve month low of $60.71 and a twelve month high of $80.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $8.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.75 billion. Southern had a return on equity of 12.21% and a net margin of 12.52%. On average, research analysts forecast that The Southern Company will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Southern Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 21st were issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 18th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.95%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.08%.

About Southern

(Get Rating)

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services segments. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

Further Reading

