Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $287,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CB. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its holdings in shares of Chubb by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 8,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,788,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Chubb during the second quarter worth approximately $407,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Chubb by 9.1% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 60,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,853,000 after acquiring an additional 4,999 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in Chubb by 24.2% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 6,303 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,239,000 after purchasing an additional 1,227 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chubb by 65.2% in the 2nd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 7,829 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,539,000 after purchasing an additional 3,090 shares during the last quarter. 87.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Chubb

In other Chubb news, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 24,049 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.91, for a total transaction of $5,000,027.59. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 570,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $118,638,020.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Chubb news, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 24,049 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.91, for a total value of $5,000,027.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 570,622 shares in the company, valued at $118,638,020.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Sean Ringsted sold 12,686 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.37, for a total transaction of $2,668,753.82. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 212,995 shares in the company, valued at $44,807,758.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 70,786 shares of company stock valued at $14,975,790 over the last ninety days. 0.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Chubb Trading Up 0.1 %

CB opened at $211.96 on Tuesday. Chubb Limited has a 52 week low of $173.78 and a 52 week high of $222.00. The company has a market capitalization of $87.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.78, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $208.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $197.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.02 by $0.15. Chubb had a return on equity of 11.89% and a net margin of 14.70%. The firm had revenue of $10.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.64 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 15.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Chubb Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.15%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays increased their price target on Chubb to $255.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Chubb from $216.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Chubb from $250.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Chubb from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Chubb from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chubb has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $237.75.

Chubb Profile

(Get Rating)

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

Featured Articles

