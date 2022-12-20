PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) vs. Cheetah Mobile (NYSE:CMCM) Head-To-Head Review

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD – Get Rating) and Cheetah Mobile (NYSE:CMCM – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, risk and analyst recommendations.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

92.6% of PagerDuty shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.4% of Cheetah Mobile shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.7% of PagerDuty shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 17.1% of Cheetah Mobile shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares PagerDuty and Cheetah Mobile’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PagerDuty -38.11% -47.15% -15.13% Cheetah Mobile N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PagerDuty $281.40 million 8.40 -$107.46 million ($1.52) -17.28 Cheetah Mobile $123.12 million 0.49 -$55.10 million $0.50 4.20

This table compares PagerDuty and Cheetah Mobile’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Cheetah Mobile has lower revenue, but higher earnings than PagerDuty. PagerDuty is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Cheetah Mobile, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for PagerDuty and Cheetah Mobile, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PagerDuty 0 2 9 0 2.82 Cheetah Mobile 0 0 0 0 N/A

PagerDuty presently has a consensus target price of $35.38, indicating a potential upside of 34.71%. Given PagerDuty’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe PagerDuty is more favorable than Cheetah Mobile.

Volatility and Risk

PagerDuty has a beta of 1.02, meaning that its share price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cheetah Mobile has a beta of 1.21, meaning that its share price is 21% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Cheetah Mobile beats PagerDuty on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About PagerDuty

PagerDuty, Inc. operates a digital operations management platform in the United States, Japan, and internationally. Its digital operations management platform collects data digital signals from virtually any software-enabled system or device, and leverage powerful machine learning to correlate, process, and predict opportunities and issues. It serves various industries, including software and technology, telecommunications, retail, travel and hospitality, media and entertainment, and financial services. PagerDuty, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

About Cheetah Mobile

Cheetah Mobile Inc. operates as an internet company in the People's Republic of China, the United States, Japan, and internationally. The company's utility products include Clean Master, a junk file cleaning, memory boosting, and privacy protection tool for mobile devices; Security Master, an anti-virus and security application for mobile devices; and Duba Anti-virus, an internet security application to protect users against known and unknown security threats and malicious applications. In addition, it offers mobile games comprising Piano Tiles 2, Rolling Sky, and Dancing Line; value-added products, such as PC and mobile products, as well as wallpaper, office optimization software, and others; E-Coupon vending robot, a reception and marketing robot; and multi-cloud management platform and overseas advertising agency service. Further, the company provides mobile advertising publisher services; duba.com personal start page that aggregates online resources and provides users access to their online destinations; cloud-based data analytics engines; artificial intelligence and other services; and premium membership services. It serves direct advertisers that include mobile application developers, mobile game developers, and e-commerce companies, as well as search engines and partnering mobile advertising networks. The company was formerly known as Kingsoft Internet Software Holdings Limited and changed its name to Cheetah Mobile Inc. in March 2014. Cheetah Mobile Inc. was incorporated in 2009 and is based in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

