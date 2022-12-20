Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) Shares Bought by Bouvel Investment Partners LLC

Bouvel Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 107,117 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,577 shares during the quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $871,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 81.2% in the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,303 shares during the period. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in Palantir Technologies in the second quarter valued at $29,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 41.5% in the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,170 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Palantir Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.80% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Stephen Andrew Cohen sold 79,761 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.25, for a total transaction of $578,267.25. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,292. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Stephen Andrew Cohen sold 79,761 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.25, for a total value of $578,267.25. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,292. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 809,398 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total transaction of $5,665,786.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,432,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,025,806. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,078,739 shares of company stock valued at $7,606,842 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 13.22% of the company’s stock.

PLTR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Palantir Technologies from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 7th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.83.

Shares of Palantir Technologies stock opened at $6.35 on Tuesday. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.32 and a twelve month high of $19.45. The stock has a market cap of $13.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.68 and a beta of 2.89. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.42.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $477.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $474.58 million. Palantir Technologies had a negative net margin of 30.64% and a negative return on equity of 8.86%. Analysts forecast that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides palantir gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

