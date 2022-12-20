Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW) Shares Acquired by Bouvel Investment Partners LLC

Bouvel Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) by 207.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,004 shares of the network technology company’s stock after buying an additional 16,873 shares during the period. Palo Alto Networks comprises 2.7% of Bouvel Investment Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $4,095,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in Palo Alto Networks in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Avondale Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Adirondack Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 246.7% in the 2nd quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 52 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Institutional investors own 86.17% of the company’s stock.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 36,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.45, for a total transaction of $6,064,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,943,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $327,371,794.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 36,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.45, for a total transaction of $6,064,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,943,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $327,371,794.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Aparna Bawa sold 714 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.98, for a total transaction of $122,079.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $730,426.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 379,977 shares of company stock valued at $63,892,566 in the last ninety days. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of PANW opened at $150.52 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $163.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $185.44. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $140.07 and a twelve month high of $213.63. The firm has a market cap of $45.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -305.10, a PEG ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 1.10.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The network technology company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.02. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 2.46% and a negative return on equity of 5.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PANW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $216.67 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $226.67 to $233.33 in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $270.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $207.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $274.00 to $268.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $232.92.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on a customer's network, as well as their instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

