Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Saturday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.37-$3.44 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $3.17. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.85 billion-$6.91 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.87 billion. Palo Alto Networks also updated its Q2 2023 guidance to $0.76-$0.78 EPS.

Palo Alto Networks Stock Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ:PANW opened at $150.52 on Tuesday. Palo Alto Networks has a twelve month low of $140.07 and a twelve month high of $213.63. The stock has a market cap of $45.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -305.10, a PEG ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $163.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $185.44.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The network technology company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.02. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 5.02% and a negative net margin of 2.46%. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $203.33 to $213.33 in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $274.00 to $268.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 14th. Northland Securities raised their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $242.67 to $244.33 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $193.33 to $206.67 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Palo Alto Networks currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $232.92.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, Director James J. Goetz sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.76, for a total transaction of $16,476,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 207,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,153,100.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director James J. Goetz sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.76, for a total transaction of $16,476,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 207,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,153,100.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director James J. Goetz sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.66, for a total transaction of $7,983,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 157,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,112,921.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 379,977 shares of company stock valued at $63,892,566 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 61.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 55 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 1,071.4% in the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 82 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the 1st quarter worth $71,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 205.3% during the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 516 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. 86.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on a customer's network, as well as their instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

