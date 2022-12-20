Paramount Resources Ltd. (TSE:POU) Forecasted to Post Q4 2022 Earnings of $1.04 Per Share

Paramount Resources Ltd. (TSE:POU – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Stifel Firstegy issued their Q4 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Paramount Resources in a research report issued on Thursday, December 15th. Stifel Firstegy analyst C. Kwong forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.04 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Paramount Resources’ current full-year earnings is $6.43 per share.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Paramount Resources from C$37.00 to C$36.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. National Bankshares dropped their price target on Paramount Resources from C$45.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Friday, September 30th. CIBC raised their price objective on Paramount Resources from C$37.50 to C$40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Paramount Resources from C$36.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on Paramount Resources from C$45.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Friday, October 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$38.30.

Shares of TSE:POU opened at C$25.90 on Monday. Paramount Resources has a 12-month low of C$20.21 and a 12-month high of C$40.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.64. The company has a market cap of C$3.66 billion and a PE ratio of 7.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$29.02 and a 200 day moving average of C$29.41.

In related news, Director Robert M. Macdonald sold 11,207 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$31.97, for a total value of C$358,318.05. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,619 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$531,354.30. In other Paramount Resources news, Director Robert M. Macdonald sold 11,207 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$31.97, for a total transaction of C$358,318.05. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,619 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$531,354.30. Also, Senior Officer Bernard K. Lee purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$29.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$29,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 25,502 shares in the company, valued at C$739,558.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.79%. Paramount Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.01%.

Paramount Resources Ltd., an independent energy company, explores for, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in Canada. The company's principal properties are the Montney and Duvernay developments located in Alberta and British Columbia. It also invests in public and private corporations.

