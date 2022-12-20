Partner Communications (NASDAQ:PTNR) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Partner Communications (NASDAQ:PTNR – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Friday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.
Partner Communications Stock Performance
Partner Communications stock opened at $6.80 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.55. The company has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.89 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Partner Communications has a fifty-two week low of $6.60 and a fifty-two week high of $9.49.
Partner Communications (NASDAQ:PTNR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 23rd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter. Partner Communications had a net margin of 6.25% and a return on equity of 11.18%. The firm had revenue of $252.00 million for the quarter.
Institutional Trading of Partner Communications
Partner Communications Company Profile
Partner Communications Co Ltd. engages in the provision of telecommunications services. It operates through the Cellular and Fixed-line segments. The Cellular segment offers basic cellular telephony services, text messaging, internet browsing and data transfer, content services, roaming services, M2M and IOT services, handset repair services, cellular content and value-added services.
