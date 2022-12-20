Patten Group Inc. Acquires 3,988 Shares of DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP)

Patten Group Inc. increased its holdings in DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 78,290 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,988 shares during the period. Patten Group Inc.’s holdings in DNP Select Income Fund were worth $793,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in DNP Select Income Fund by 4.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,736,367 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $20,524,000 after purchasing an additional 69,741 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in DNP Select Income Fund by 25.9% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,286,558 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $13,946,000 after purchasing an additional 264,335 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in DNP Select Income Fund by 29.3% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,034,476 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $11,214,000 after purchasing an additional 234,113 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in DNP Select Income Fund by 4.9% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 919,552 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $9,968,000 after purchasing an additional 43,131 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in DNP Select Income Fund by 11.2% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 729,733 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $7,910,000 after purchasing an additional 73,447 shares during the period. 7.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE DNP opened at $11.20 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.98. DNP Select Income Fund Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.83 and a 1-year high of $12.00.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.065 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.96%.

DNP Select Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. For the fixed income portion, the fund invests in bonds.

