Patten Group Inc. Buys 416 Shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Patten Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,739 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the quarter. Patten Group Inc.’s holdings in Linde were worth $1,841,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Girard Partners LTD. boosted its stake in Linde by 16.1% in the second quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 1,080 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. TCG Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Linde in the first quarter worth $226,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Linde by 71.5% during the second quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 13,570 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,902,000 after acquiring an additional 5,656 shares during the period. Zhang Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Linde by 5.7% during the second quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 2,569 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $739,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Finally, Farmers Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Linde by 16.3% during the third quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 849 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. 77.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Linde Price Performance

LIN stock opened at $327.05 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $315.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $299.33. The stock has a market cap of $161.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.88. Linde plc has a 1 year low of $262.47 and a 1 year high of $352.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Linde Dividend Announcement

Linde ( NYSE:LIN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $8.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.32 billion. Linde had a net margin of 11.39% and a return on equity of 14.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.73 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Linde plc will post 12.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd were given a dividend of $1.17 per share. This represents a $4.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 1st. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is 61.90%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Linde news, VP David P. Strauss sold 2,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.61, for a total transaction of $726,931.26. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 20,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,907,525.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Linde news, Director Stephen F. Angel sold 74,227 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.51, for a total transaction of $24,532,765.77. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 345,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,315,807.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP David P. Strauss sold 2,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.61, for a total transaction of $726,931.26. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 20,582 shares in the company, valued at $6,907,525.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LIN has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Linde from $355.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Societe Generale decreased their price objective on shares of Linde from $400.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Linde from $370.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Linde to $260.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Linde from $353.00 to $344.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $352.35.

Linde Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas and engineering company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

Featured Stories

