Patten Group Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Patten Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 13.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,010 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 3,037 shares during the period. Patten Group Inc.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $1,567,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Medtronic during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Medtronic by 53.2% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 357 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Medtronic by 84.8% in the 2nd quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 377 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Medtronic in the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Medtronic in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Medtronic alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MDT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Medtronic from $97.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Medtronic from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $89.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $117.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Medtronic currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.26.

Insider Buying and Selling at Medtronic

Medtronic Price Performance

In other Medtronic news, EVP Hoedt Rob Ten sold 2,404 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.54, for a total value of $196,022.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 43,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,545,603.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other news, EVP Sean Salmon sold 16,631 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.50, for a total transaction of $1,338,795.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,905,084. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Hoedt Rob Ten sold 2,404 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.54, for a total transaction of $196,022.16. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,545,603.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Medtronic stock opened at $77.12 on Tuesday. Medtronic plc has a 52-week low of $75.76 and a 52-week high of $114.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.95, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 22nd. The medical technology company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.02. Medtronic had a net margin of 14.03% and a return on equity of 13.52%. The firm had revenue of $7.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.32 earnings per share. Medtronic’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Medtronic Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 21st will be given a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 20th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.53%. Medtronic’s payout ratio is currently 84.47%.

About Medtronic

(Get Rating)

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.