Patten Group Inc. Grows Stock Position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Patten Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) by 106.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,157 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 6,282 shares during the period. Norfolk Southern comprises about 0.9% of Patten Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Patten Group Inc.’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $2,609,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Adirondack Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.44% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on NSC. UBS Group raised their target price on Norfolk Southern from $229.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Norfolk Southern from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $221.00 to $237.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Cowen dropped their target price on Norfolk Southern from $247.00 to $243.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird cut Norfolk Southern from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $280.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut Norfolk Southern to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $249.33.

Norfolk Southern Trading Down 1.4 %

NSC opened at $247.00 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $237.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $236.86. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 1-year low of $203.65 and a 1-year high of $299.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.33.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The railroad operator reported $4.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.64 by $0.46. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 26.21% and a return on equity of 24.32%. The business had revenue of $3.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.22 billion. Analysts expect that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Norfolk Southern Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 4th were given a dividend of $1.24 per share. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 3rd. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is presently 36.47%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director James A. Squires sold 21,272 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.76, for a total transaction of $5,227,806.72. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,005.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director James A. Squires sold 21,272 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.76, for a total transaction of $5,227,806.72. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,005.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Alan H. Shaw sold 2,000 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.35, for a total transaction of $516,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 30,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,791,319.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

About Norfolk Southern

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, scrap paper, beverages, canned goods, and consumer products; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, and sand; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

