Patten Group Inc. Has $3.13 Million Holdings in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Patten Group Inc. boosted its holdings in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 56,440 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the quarter. AstraZeneca makes up approximately 1.1% of Patten Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Patten Group Inc.’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $3,127,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in AstraZeneca by 4.5% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 36,993,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,458,428,000 after buying an additional 1,604,875 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 48.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 25,530,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,686,816,000 after purchasing an additional 8,319,805 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 2.4% during the second quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 18,715,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,237,398,000 after purchasing an additional 434,979 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 11.2% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 17,096,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,129,543,000 after purchasing an additional 1,718,792 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 5.3% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,169,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $741,010,000 after purchasing an additional 560,069 shares in the last quarter. 21.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently commented on AZN shares. StockNews.com started coverage on AstraZeneca in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank cut their price target on AstraZeneca from GBX 120 ($1.46) to GBX 118 ($1.43) in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Guggenheim cut their price target on AstraZeneca from £120 ($145.77) to £118 ($143.34) in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered AstraZeneca from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded AstraZeneca from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9,343.11.

Shares of AZN stock opened at $67.47 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $209.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 100.70, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.54. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.81. AstraZeneca PLC has a fifty-two week low of $52.65 and a fifty-two week high of $71.70.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $10.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.98 billion. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 29.40% and a net margin of 4.52%. Research analysts forecast that AstraZeneca PLC will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of prescription medicines. Its marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, and Xigduo/Xigduo XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tudorza/Eklira/Bretaris for respiratory and immunology; and Andexxa/Ondexxya, Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

