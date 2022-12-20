Patten Group Inc. Raises Stock Position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Patten Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 21.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,718 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,198 shares during the period. Patten Group Inc.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $1,401,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Stryker by 41.4% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 164 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Stryker during the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Stryker by 532.4% during the second quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 234 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stryker during the second quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, ACG Wealth purchased a new position in shares of Stryker during the second quarter valued at about $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.44% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Stock Performance

Stryker stock opened at $239.03 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $226.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $215.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.04. Stryker Co. has a fifty-two week low of $188.84 and a fifty-two week high of $280.43. The company has a market capitalization of $90.46 billion, a PE ratio of 37.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.98.

Stryker Increases Dividend

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The medical technology company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.24 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.46 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 13.69% and a return on equity of 22.27%. The business’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.20 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 9.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. This is a positive change from Stryker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.23%.

Insider Activity at Stryker

In related news, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 67,232 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.68, for a total transaction of $16,114,165.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 80,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,358,953.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Stryker news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 600 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.71, for a total value of $130,026.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,118,440.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 67,232 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.68, for a total transaction of $16,114,165.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 80,770 shares in the company, valued at $19,358,953.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 69,972 shares of company stock valued at $16,742,191 over the last ninety days. 6.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on SYK shares. Citigroup raised their price objective on Stryker from $249.00 to $282.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. BTIG Research lowered their price target on shares of Stryker from $238.00 to $232.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 17th. StockNews.com raised shares of Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. TheStreet raised shares of Stryker from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $225.00 to $220.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Stryker has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $253.79.

About Stryker

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

