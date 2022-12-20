Patten Group Inc. Reduces Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Patten Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,325 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,520 shares during the quarter. Patten Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $1,144,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 56.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Horizons Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 266.5% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000.

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF stock opened at $75.71 on Tuesday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $74.03 and a 52 week high of $81.27. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.85.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

