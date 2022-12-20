Patten Group Inc. Sells 275 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Patten Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,571 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 275 shares during the quarter. Patten Group Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $973,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tacita Capital Inc increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Tacita Capital Inc now owns 200 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. WD Rutherford LLC bought a new position in shares of Walmart in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 60.6% in the 2nd quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 265 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Walmart in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in Walmart during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. 31.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP David Chojnowski sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.89, for a total transaction of $1,049,230.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 37,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,683,978.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP David Chojnowski sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.89, for a total transaction of $1,049,230.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 37,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,683,978.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.04, for a total transaction of $1,301,260.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,488,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $199,457,283.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,481,902 shares of company stock valued at $1,262,523,346 over the last three months. 47.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Walmart Stock Up 0.0 %

WMT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Walmart from $134.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Walmart in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Walmart from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Erste Group Bank raised shares of Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $162.00 to $161.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.26.

NYSE WMT opened at $142.80 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a fifty day moving average of $143.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $134.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $385.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.07, a PEG ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.52. Walmart Inc. has a 52 week low of $117.27 and a 52 week high of $160.77.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 15th. The retailer reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $152.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.80 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 1.49% and a return on equity of 19.54%. Walmart’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.45 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Walmart announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, November 15th that allows the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the retailer to repurchase up to 5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Walmart Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Further Reading

