Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC Acquires 2,185 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC boosted its holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 90,802 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,185 shares during the quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $3,448,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VZ. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 304,700,845 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $15,521,461,000 after acquiring an additional 13,959,954 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Verizon Communications by 2.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 330,221,086 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $16,821,462,000 after purchasing an additional 8,570,818 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 211.6% during the second quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 11,515,955 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $584,800,000 after purchasing an additional 7,820,187 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 46,131,882 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,341,192,000 after purchasing an additional 6,042,854 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 81.3% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 10,604,493 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $540,193,000 after buying an additional 4,756,222 shares during the period. 62.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Verizon Communications Stock Performance

Shares of Verizon Communications stock opened at $37.03 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.55 and a 12 month high of $55.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $155.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.38.

Verizon Communications Announces Dividend

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The cell phone carrier reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $34.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.79 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 25.80% and a net margin of 14.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.41 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.6525 per share. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 9th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.62%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on VZ shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded Verizon Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Tigress Financial cut their target price on Verizon Communications from $68.00 to $64.00 in a report on Friday. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $48.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $64.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Verizon Communications has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.55.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

