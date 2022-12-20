Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC Acquires 440 Shares of Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG)

Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC increased its stake in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,290 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 440 shares during the quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC’s holdings in Leggett & Platt were worth $375,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LEG. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its stake in Leggett & Platt by 3.7% in the second quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 8,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Leggett & Platt by 18.9% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Leggett & Platt by 0.6% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 56,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,957,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in Leggett & Platt by 5.8% in the second quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 6,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp increased its position in Leggett & Platt by 0.7% in the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 51,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,771,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Leggett & Platt alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LEG has been the subject of several research reports. Truist Financial cut their price target on Leggett & Platt from $41.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Leggett & Platt from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Leggett & Platt from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Leggett & Platt from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut shares of Leggett & Platt from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $31.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.25.

Leggett & Platt Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of Leggett & Platt stock opened at $31.74 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $33.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. Leggett & Platt, Incorporated has a 12-month low of $30.28 and a 12-month high of $43.63. The company has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.98 and a beta of 1.26.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. Leggett & Platt had a net margin of 6.86% and a return on equity of 22.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Leggett & Platt, Incorporated will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Leggett & Platt Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.55%. Leggett & Platt’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.42%.

About Leggett & Platt

(Get Rating)

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and markets engineered components and products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Bedding Products; Specialized Products; and Furniture, Flooring & Textile Products. The company offers steel rods, drawn wires, foam chemicals and additives, innersprings, specialty foams, private label finished mattresses, mattress foundations, wire forms for mattress foundations, adjustable beds, industrial sewing and quilting machines, and mattress packaging and glue drying equipment, as well as machines to produce innersprings for industrial users of steel rods and wires, manufacturers of finished bedding, big box and e-commerce retailers, bedding brands and mattress retailers, department stores, and home improvement centers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Leggett & Platt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leggett & Platt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.