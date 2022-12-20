Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC Buys Shares of 1,029 L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC purchased a new position in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in L3Harris Technologies in the first quarter worth $26,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in L3Harris Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in L3Harris Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in L3Harris Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Apeiron RIA LLC purchased a new position in L3Harris Technologies in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on LHX shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $263.00 to $278.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Wolfe Research began coverage on L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded L3Harris Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $238.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Argus downgraded L3Harris Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Monday, August 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $285.00 target price on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, L3Harris Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $266.46.

In other news, VP James P. Girard sold 12,460 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $2,741,200.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,671,680. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, VP James P. Girard sold 12,460 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $2,741,200.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,671,680. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Christopher E. Kubasik sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.22, for a total transaction of $4,904,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 98,926 shares in the company, valued at $24,258,633.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 39,445 shares of company stock valued at $9,243,591 over the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:LHX opened at $205.55 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $228.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $230.24. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $200.71 and a twelve month high of $279.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.14 billion, a PE ratio of 35.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.19 and a beta of 0.71.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $3.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.44 by ($0.18). L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 13.18% and a net margin of 6.71%. The business had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th were paid a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.78%.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

