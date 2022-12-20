Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC Cuts Position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 18.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,820 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,310 shares during the quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $477,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AMAT. Boston Financial Mangement LLC increased its position in shares of Applied Materials by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 4,934 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in Applied Materials by 3.1% during the second quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,293 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Applied Materials by 1.6% during the first quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,335 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $835,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. WD Rutherford LLC raised its position in Applied Materials by 10.0% in the second quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 1,153 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, My Personal CFO LLC boosted its stake in Applied Materials by 1.5% in the second quarter. My Personal CFO LLC now owns 7,167 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $652,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. 74.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on AMAT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Summit Insights upgraded Applied Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Citigroup cut their price target on Applied Materials from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on Applied Materials from $80.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 15th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.65.

Shares of AMAT opened at $103.99 on Tuesday. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1-year low of $71.12 and a 1-year high of $167.06. The company has a market capitalization of $89.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.59.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.31. Applied Materials had a net margin of 25.31% and a return on equity of 56.62%. The firm had revenue of $6.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.94 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 6.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.98%.

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

