Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC Cuts Stock Position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJO)

Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJO – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,345 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,025 shares during the period. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC owned about 0.18% of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $829,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. IRON Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. IRON Financial LLC now owns 52,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Horizons Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 4.0% during the third quarter. Horizons Wealth Management now owns 17,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the period. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 7.7% in the second quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 11,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares during the last quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 5.4% in the second quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC now owns 24,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,000 after buying an additional 1,238 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $22.14 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.21. Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $21.41 and a 12-month high of $25.05.

