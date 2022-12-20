Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC Grows Holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY)

Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 23,766 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 685 shares during the quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC’s holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA were worth $674,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in DENTSPLY SIRONA during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 33.8% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,224 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Wahed Invest LLC bought a new stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA in the second quarter valued at about $82,000. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 97.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,198 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 1,581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 699.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,781 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 4,183 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.00% of the company’s stock.

Get DENTSPLY SIRONA alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on XRAY shares. William Blair reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. TheStreet downgraded shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Barrington Research lowered their price objective on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $51.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $38.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, November 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.70.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ XRAY opened at $30.60 on Tuesday. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.48 and a 12-month high of $58.70. The company has a market cap of $6.58 billion, a PE ratio of 16.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.18). DENTSPLY SIRONA had a positive return on equity of 9.63% and a negative net margin of 20.81%. The business had revenue of $947.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.03%.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Profile

(Get Rating)

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc manufactures and sells various dental products and technologies for professional dental market worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Technologies & Equipment, and Consumables. The Technologies & Equipment segment provides dental equipment, such as treatment centers, imaging equipment, motorized dental handpieces, and other instruments for dental practitioners and specialists; dental CAD/CAM technologies for dental offices to support various digital dental procedures, including dental restorations; dentist-directed clear aligner solutions, SureSmile, and direct-to-consumer clear aligner solutions, as well as high frequency vibration technology device; implants; and urology catheters and other healthcare-related consumable products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XRAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for DENTSPLY SIRONA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DENTSPLY SIRONA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.