Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC Grows Holdings in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) by 10.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,983 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 861 shares during the period. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC’s holdings in Fortive were worth $524,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Fortive by 48.2% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 40,725,663 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,214,661,000 after buying an additional 13,237,805 shares in the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP grew its position in Fortive by 41.8% in the 1st quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 12,033,157 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $733,180,000 after acquiring an additional 3,548,215 shares in the last quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Fortive during the first quarter worth about $180,743,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Fortive by 22.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,759,754 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $639,495,000 after purchasing an additional 2,181,045 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fortive by 94.3% in the second quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 2,700,364 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $146,846,000 after purchasing an additional 1,310,764 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.65% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FTV opened at $63.61 on Tuesday. Fortive Co. has a 12 month low of $52.47 and a 12 month high of $76.62. The company has a market capitalization of $22.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $64.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.20.

Fortive ( NYSE:FTV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The technology company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. Fortive had a return on equity of 11.69% and a net margin of 12.22%. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Fortive Co. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.66%.

In other news, CEO Patrick K. Murphy sold 32,788 shares of Fortive stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.56, for a total value of $2,247,945.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 62,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,314,412.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Patrick K. Murphy sold 32,788 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.56, for a total transaction of $2,247,945.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 62,929 shares in the company, valued at $4,314,412.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Charles E. Mclaughlin sold 13,156 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.44, for a total value of $900,396.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 88,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,078,703.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on FTV shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Fortive from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Citigroup upped their price target on Fortive from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Fortive from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Fortive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Fortive from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.86.

About Fortive

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Intelligent Operating Solutions segment offers connected reliability tools; environment, health, safety, and quality enterprise software products; facility and asset lifecycle software; pre-construction planning and construction procurement solutions; ruggedized professional test tools; electric, pressure, and temperature calibration tools; and portable gas detection tools for a range of vertical end markets including manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and others.

