Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC Has $1.49 Million Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,941 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 42 shares during the period. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $1,485,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cooper Financial Group increased its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 4.6% in the third quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 1,512 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $764,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. increased its position in UnitedHealth Group by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 2,948 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,489,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 13.8% during the third quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 1,440 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $727,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Financial Group increased its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 0.7% in the third quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 3,870 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,969,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Finally, Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL lifted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 6,021 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $3,041,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.25% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $542.30, for a total transaction of $244,035.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,736 shares in the company, valued at $4,737,532.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

UNH has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James cut shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $615.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $569.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $587.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $588.00 to $592.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $599.56.

Shares of UnitedHealth Group stock opened at $523.60 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $531.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $521.60. The company has a market cap of $489.23 billion, a PE ratio of 25.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.73. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a one year low of $445.73 and a one year high of $558.10.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.45 by $0.34. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 26.59% and a net margin of 6.17%. The business had revenue of $80.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 22.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 5th were given a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 2nd. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.32%.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

