Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC Has $320,000 Stock Holdings in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC reduced its position in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,636 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 996 shares during the period. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $320,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Associated Banc Corp boosted its holdings in Enbridge by 3.0% in the second quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 8,123 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its position in Enbridge by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 5,682 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Enbridge by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 22,587 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $952,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Enbridge by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 18,774 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $793,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the period. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners raised its stake in shares of Enbridge by 2.9% during the second quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 9,497 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $401,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ENB shares. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Enbridge from C$62.00 to C$56.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Enbridge in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Enbridge from C$67.00 to C$64.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. National Bank Financial cut Enbridge from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Raymond James raised Enbridge from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.40.

Shares of Enbridge stock opened at $37.90 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $76.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The business has a 50-day moving average of $39.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.14. Enbridge Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.02 and a 1 year high of $47.67.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $8.87 billion during the quarter. Enbridge had a return on equity of 10.60% and a net margin of 11.07%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.6538 per share. This represents a $2.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.90%. This is a positive change from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 122.75%.

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

