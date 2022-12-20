Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC Has $621,000 Stake in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,667 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 540 shares during the quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $621,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. MAI Capital Management lifted its holdings in Realty Income by 21.5% during the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 243,092 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,593,000 after acquiring an additional 43,069 shares in the last quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Realty Income by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 174,171 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,105,000 after purchasing an additional 17,093 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Realty Income during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $235,000. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Realty Income by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 60,583 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,135,000 after buying an additional 1,609 shares during the period. Finally, Smith Moore & CO. lifted its stake in Realty Income by 31.2% in the second quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 5,266 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 1,251 shares in the last quarter. 81.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Realty Income alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on O shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Realty Income from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Realty Income from $78.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Realty Income from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Realty Income from $76.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.00.

Realty Income Stock Performance

Realty Income Increases Dividend

Shares of NYSE O opened at $63.54 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.85 billion, a PE ratio of 59.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 0.78. Realty Income Co. has a 52 week low of $55.50 and a 52 week high of $75.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $62.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.76.

The company also recently announced a dec 22 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be paid a $0.2485 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 30th. This is a boost from Realty Income’s previous dec 22 dividend of $0.25. This represents a dividend yield of 4.56%. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 278.50%.

Realty Income Profile

(Get Rating)

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with our commercial clients.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding O? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Realty Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Realty Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.