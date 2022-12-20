Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC Increases Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,671 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,326 shares during the quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $3,211,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEP. Cooper Financial Group increased its holdings in PepsiCo by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 4,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $715,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA grew its position in shares of PepsiCo by 0.8% during the third quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 35,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,861,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 0.7% in the third quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 36,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,951,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 1.6% in the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 12,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,072,000 after buying an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Financial Group boosted its stake in PepsiCo by 2.2% during the third quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 13,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,302,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. 71.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PepsiCo Price Performance

Shares of PEP stock opened at $181.34 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $180.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $174.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $249.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.92. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $153.37 and a 52-week high of $186.84.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 12th. The company reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $21.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.82 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 51.13% and a net margin of 11.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.79 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.81%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Friday, November 4th. They set a “sell” rating and a $141.00 price objective for the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $183.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $172.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on PepsiCo from $181.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, PepsiCo presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $182.21.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Ramon Laguarta sold 5,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.09, for a total value of $1,021,231.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 310,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,788,929.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Ramon Laguarta sold 5,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.09, for a total value of $1,021,231.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 310,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,788,929.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Paula Santilli sold 2,787 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.63, for a total transaction of $500,628.81. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,777,261.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 37,639 shares of company stock valued at $6,633,617. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo Profile

(Get Rating)

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Further Reading

