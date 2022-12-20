Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC Lowers Holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC lessened its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Get Rating) by 42.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,458 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,068 shares during the quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $910,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 73.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 73,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,658,000 after acquiring an additional 31,137 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 13.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,425,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,745,000 after purchasing an additional 166,321 shares during the last quarter. Intrua Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 5.5% in the first quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 32,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,633,000 after purchasing an additional 1,713 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 31.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,839,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,941,000 after buying an additional 683,961 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bragg Financial Advisors Inc purchased a new position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $241,000.

Get iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF alerts:

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:IUSB opened at $45.78 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.87. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $43.12 and a fifty-two week high of $53.08.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.117 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. This is a positive change from iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IUSB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.