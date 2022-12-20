Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC Sells 1,755 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Get Rating) by 28.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,428 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,755 shares during the quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $247,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 95.5% during the 1st quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 18,824,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,408,421,000 after purchasing an additional 9,196,924 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 113.5% in the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 6,824,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,579,000 after acquiring an additional 3,628,436 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 139.1% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 5,579,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,472,000 after acquiring an additional 3,245,476 shares during the period. Mariner LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 95.7% in the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 3,089,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,511,144 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 483.1% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 669,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,083,000 after purchasing an additional 554,588 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SCHG opened at $55.76 on Tuesday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $53.18 and a 12 month high of $83.50. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.24.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

