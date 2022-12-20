Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC Sells 1,944 Shares of Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC trimmed its position in Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,944 shares during the period. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF were worth $865,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SCHB. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its position in Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF by 10.3% in the second quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 30,967,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,368,456,000 after purchasing an additional 2,891,008 shares during the last quarter. Milliman Financial Risk Management LLC raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF by 44.6% in the 1st quarter. Milliman Financial Risk Management LLC now owns 4,170,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,650,000 after buying an additional 1,286,500 shares during the last quarter. Strid Group LLC boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Strid Group LLC now owns 2,525,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,623,000 after buying an additional 88,508 shares during the period. Hengehold Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 2,338,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,326,000 after buying an additional 410,384 shares during the period. Finally, Callan Capital LLC grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 2,207,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,554,000 after acquiring an additional 134,369 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHB opened at $44.47 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $45.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.87. Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF has a 52-week low of $40.92 and a 52-week high of $57.10.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

