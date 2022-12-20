Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC Sells 435 Shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC decreased its position in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,830 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 435 shares during the period. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $616,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WPC. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of W. P. Carey in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in W. P. Carey during the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors own 64.74% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Capital One Financial reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of W. P. Carey in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on W. P. Carey from $90.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Raymond James raised their target price on W. P. Carey from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. JMP Securities dropped their price target on W. P. Carey from $93.00 to $86.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on W. P. Carey in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $88.00.

W. P. Carey Price Performance

W. P. Carey Increases Dividend

W. P. Carey stock opened at $80.02 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.75, a PEG ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 0.75. W. P. Carey Inc. has a one year low of $67.76 and a one year high of $89.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $76.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.73.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a $1.065 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $4.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.32%. This is an increase from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 168.25%.

W. P. Carey Company Profile

(Get Rating)

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $18 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,215 net lease properties covering approximately 142 million square feet as of September 30, 2020. For nearly five decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office, retail and self-storage properties subject to long-term net leases with built-in rent escalators.

Read More

