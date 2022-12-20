Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC Sells 473 Shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,002 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 473 shares during the quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $561,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dean Investment Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Paychex by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC now owns 18,774 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,138,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in Paychex by 1.2% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 221,127 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,177,000 after acquiring an additional 2,593 shares during the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Paychex by 89.7% during the third quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,324 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $710,000 after acquiring an additional 2,990 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Paychex by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 57,397 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,833,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Paychex by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 7,251 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $983,000 after purchasing an additional 998 shares in the last quarter. 71.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Paychex stock opened at $115.52 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $118.03 and a 200 day moving average of $120.62. Paychex, Inc. has a 52 week low of $105.66 and a 52 week high of $141.92. The company has a market cap of $41.63 billion, a PE ratio of 29.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Paychex ( NASDAQ:PAYX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 28th. The business services provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.06. Paychex had a net margin of 30.38% and a return on equity of 44.87%. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 9th were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 8th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. Paychex’s payout ratio is 79.60%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Paychex in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Paychex from $150.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Cowen increased their target price on Paychex from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Cowen lifted their price target on Paychex from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Paychex to $134.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Paychex presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $130.42.

In other news, CFO Efrain Rivera sold 298 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.06, for a total value of $33,095.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 79,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,804,281.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

