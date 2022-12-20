Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC Sells 56,808 Shares of Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND)

Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND – Get Rating) by 87.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,443 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 56,808 shares during the period. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC’s holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF were worth $758,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BOND. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF in the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF by 751.7% during the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 511 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Pimco Total Return ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $156,000. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF during the second quarter worth $157,000.

Pimco Total Return ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA BOND opened at $92.07 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.81. Pimco Total Return ETF has a twelve month low of $86.61 and a twelve month high of $110.15.

