Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC Takes Position in Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DHY)

Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC purchased a new position in Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DHY – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 15,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. 1607 Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund by 31.0% during the first quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,843,797 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,199,000 after purchasing an additional 673,757 shares in the last quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 2,622,577 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,717,000 after buying an additional 147,788 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 516,710 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $977,000 after buying an additional 14,818 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 501,097 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $947,000 after buying an additional 11,583 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shaker Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund by 6.8% during the second quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 417,721 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $789,000 after acquiring an additional 26,493 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:DHY opened at $1.83 on Tuesday. Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.68 and a 1 year high of $2.49.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.0155 per share. This represents a $0.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th.

Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Credit Suisse Asset Management, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It invests in the securities of companies across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in below-investment-grade corporate bonds with an average credit quality lower than BBB by Standard & Poor's and an average duration of 5.07 years.

