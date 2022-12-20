Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC Trims Stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC cut its stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,230 shares of the company’s stock after selling 145 shares during the period. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $268,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cooper Financial Group raised its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 10,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $845,000 after acquiring an additional 1,332 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Philip Morris International by 3.7% in the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 6,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Threadgill Financial LLC purchased a new position in Philip Morris International during the third quarter valued at $1,680,000. Range Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Range Financial Group LLC now owns 14,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after buying an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Welch Group LLC grew its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 20,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,683,000 after buying an additional 546 shares during the period. 76.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PM stock opened at $100.61 on Tuesday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12-month low of $82.85 and a 12-month high of $112.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $155.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $94.40 and its 200 day moving average is $95.46.

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.15. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 118.75% and a net margin of 10.73%. The firm had revenue of $8.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.30 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.58 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd will be given a dividend of $1.27 per share. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.05%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 21st. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is currently 90.55%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Philip Morris International to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $109.00 price objective on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Argus raised Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Philip Morris International from $102.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Philip Morris International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.64.

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

