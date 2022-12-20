Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC Trims Stock Position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 14.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,023 shares of the company’s stock after selling 508 shares during the quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,084,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IVV. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 6.1% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 77,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,974,000 after purchasing an additional 4,405 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 5.0% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 895,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,141,000 after purchasing an additional 42,292 shares in the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $170,000. Argent Trust Co increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 61,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,819,000 after acquiring an additional 2,581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,053,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $931,594,000 after acquiring an additional 166,673 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $381.74 on Tuesday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $349.53 and a 1 year high of $482.07. The company has a 50-day moving average of $388.44 and a 200 day moving average of $392.41.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

