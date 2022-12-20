PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Sold by Patten Group Inc.

Patten Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,019 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 363 shares during the quarter. Patten Group Inc.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $723,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in PayPal during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Lee Financial Co lifted its position in PayPal by 60.4% during the second quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 361 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new position in PayPal during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its position in PayPal by 272.5% during the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 447 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CKW Financial Group acquired a new position in shares of PayPal during the second quarter worth $36,000. 70.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PYPL stock opened at $68.95 on Tuesday. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.58 and a fifty-two week high of $196.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market capitalization of $78.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.00, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.12.

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.17. PayPal had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 16.85%. The company had revenue of $6.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.90 EPS. PayPal’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PYPL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of PayPal in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of PayPal from $90.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of PayPal from $130.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Susquehanna cut shares of PayPal from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of PayPal from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.47.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

