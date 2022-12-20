PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) is Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC raised its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,450 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. PepsiCo accounts for approximately 2.6% of Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $5,951,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEP. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new stake in PepsiCo in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 177.2% in the 2nd quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC now owns 316 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 2nd quarter worth $90,000. Finally, Goodman Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 2nd quarter valued at about $97,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.38% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo Trading Up 0.6 %

NASDAQ PEP opened at $181.34 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $249.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.94, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.57. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $180.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $174.53. PepsiCo, Inc. has a one year low of $153.37 and a one year high of $186.84.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 12th. The company reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.12. PepsiCo had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 51.13%. The company had revenue of $21.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be given a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.81%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PEP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Barclays increased their price objective on PepsiCo from $183.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on PepsiCo from $173.00 to $172.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on PepsiCo from $172.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.21.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Ramon Laguarta sold 5,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.09, for a total transaction of $1,021,231.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 310,757 shares in the company, valued at $53,788,929.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Ramon Laguarta sold 5,900 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction on Friday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.09, for a total transaction of $1,021,231.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 310,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,788,929.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Hugh F. Johnston sold 23,394 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.74, for a total value of $4,111,261.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 128,332 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,553,065.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 37,639 shares of company stock worth $6,633,617. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

