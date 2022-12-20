PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Stock Holdings Decreased by Bill Few Associates Inc.

Bill Few Associates Inc. reduced its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,878 shares of the company’s stock after selling 287 shares during the period. PepsiCo comprises approximately 2.4% of Bill Few Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Bill Few Associates Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $3,571,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEP. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the second quarter worth $33,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 177.2% in the 2nd quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC now owns 316 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 2nd quarter worth about $90,000. Finally, Goodman Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in PepsiCo during the 2nd quarter worth about $97,000. 71.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Ramon Laguarta sold 5,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.09, for a total transaction of $1,021,231.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 310,757 shares in the company, valued at $53,788,929.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other PepsiCo news, CEO Ramon Laguarta sold 5,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.09, for a total transaction of $1,021,231.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 310,757 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,788,929.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Paula Santilli sold 2,787 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.63, for a total value of $500,628.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 59,997 shares in the company, valued at $10,777,261.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,639 shares of company stock valued at $6,633,617 over the last ninety days. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PEP stock opened at $181.34 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $180.72 and a 200-day moving average of $174.53. The company has a market capitalization of $249.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.94, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.92. PepsiCo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $153.37 and a fifty-two week high of $186.84.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 12th. The company reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.12. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 51.13% and a net margin of 11.61%. The company had revenue of $21.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.82 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.79 EPS. PepsiCo’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be issued a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.81%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on PEP shares. Barclays upped their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $183.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $188.00 to $186.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $185.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $173.00 to $172.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.21.

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

