PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Stock Position Cut by Avity Investment Management Inc.

Avity Investment Management Inc. decreased its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 237,579 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,386 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo accounts for about 4.2% of Avity Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Avity Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $38,787,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEP. Aries Wealth Management acquired a new position in PepsiCo during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,622,000. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in PepsiCo by 1.3% in the second quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,994,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP raised its stake in PepsiCo by 6.7% in the second quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 21,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,563,000 after buying an additional 1,343 shares in the last quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. lifted its holdings in PepsiCo by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. now owns 7,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,236,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allied Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Allied Investment Advisors LLC now owns 45,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,511,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. 71.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

Insider Activity at PepsiCo

In other PepsiCo news, CEO Ramon Laguarta sold 5,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.09, for a total value of $1,021,231.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 310,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,788,929.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other PepsiCo news, CEO Ramon Laguarta sold 5,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.09, for a total transaction of $1,021,231.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 310,757 shares in the company, valued at $53,788,929.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Hugh F. Johnston sold 23,394 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.74, for a total transaction of $4,111,261.56. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 128,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,553,065.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,639 shares of company stock worth $6,633,617 over the last three months. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PepsiCo Price Performance

PEP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays upped their price target on PepsiCo from $183.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 14th. StockNews.com raised shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $172.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on PepsiCo from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on PepsiCo from $188.00 to $186.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.21.

Shares of NASDAQ PEP opened at $181.34 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company has a market cap of $249.83 billion, a PE ratio of 25.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $180.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $174.53. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $153.37 and a 1-year high of $186.84.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 12th. The company reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $21.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.82 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 51.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.79 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.76 EPS for the current year.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be issued a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.81%.

PepsiCo Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.